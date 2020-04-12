Lockdown couple find out they’ll be great-grandparents - by reading EDP!

Hayley Satturley has left a message for her grandparents Derick and Pat Edge from Fakenham. She is pictured with her son Carper. Picture: Hayley Satturley Haley Satturley

A couple who are in isolation have discovered they are to be great-grandparents again - thanks to a message in the EDP.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hayley Satturley's grandparents, Derick and Pat Edge, from Fakenham. Pictures: Hayley Satturley Hayley Satturley's grandparents, Derick and Pat Edge, from Fakenham. Pictures: Hayley Satturley

Mother-to-be Hayley Satturley, 29, left a message in the paper for her grandparents Derick, 79, and Pat Edge, 73, from Fakenham.

Firstly, she said that her son Carper “is missing coming to your house on Saturdays, and missing the spinning clock”.

And then she announced the big news: “And he’s (Carper) going to be a big brother! Another great-grandchild, definitely time to hide the ornaments”.

She ended the message: “Stay safe, keep smiling, see you soon, we are a phone call away. Lots of love Hayley, Joe and Carper.”

L-R, Pat Edge, Joe Satturley, Hayley Satturley and Derick Edge. Pictures: Hayley Satturley L-R, Pat Edge, Joe Satturley, Hayley Satturley and Derick Edge. Pictures: Hayley Satturley

Families from across Norfolk are taking the opportunity in the EDP to send a photograph along with a message of love to say they are thinking of grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

Mrs Satturley added: “Over the last year and a half my grandparents have both suffered with cancer so, as you can imagine, now is not the time we are wanting to stay away from them, but due to their underlying health conditions and me being pregnant, we have to to keep everyone safe and well.

“They will be over the moon with the news of another great-grandchild. They have six in total with Carper, who was one in February, being the youngest.”

She added: “We have not seen nan and grandad for four weeks now.

“Every Saturday we would take the grandchild there and all have a catch-up - unfortunately, now we can’t.

You may also want to watch:

“My nan and grandad wouldn’t know how to turn on a mobile phone, so when I saw about the messages to grandparents, I thought it would be a great idea. They receive the paper daily and they will be very shocked to see them being mentioned in the paper. I will probably get a phone call when they read it.”

Mrs Satturley’s husband Joe, 35. is a lorry driver, and they live in Fakenham.

If you would like to tell your grandparents how much you’re missing them in the EDP, please submit a photograph and your message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk