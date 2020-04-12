Search

Advanced search

Lockdown couple find out they’ll be great-grandparents - by reading EDP!

PUBLISHED: 09:11 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 12 April 2020

Hayley Satturley has left a message for her grandparents Derick and Pat Edge from Fakenham. She is pictured with her son Carper. Picture: Hayley Satturley

Hayley Satturley has left a message for her grandparents Derick and Pat Edge from Fakenham. She is pictured with her son Carper. Picture: Hayley Satturley

Haley Satturley

A couple who are in isolation have discovered they are to be great-grandparents again - thanks to a message in the EDP.

Hayley Satturley's grandparents, Derick and Pat Edge, from Fakenham. Pictures: Hayley SatturleyHayley Satturley's grandparents, Derick and Pat Edge, from Fakenham. Pictures: Hayley Satturley

Mother-to-be Hayley Satturley, 29, left a message in the paper for her grandparents Derick, 79, and Pat Edge, 73, from Fakenham.

Firstly, she said that her son Carper “is missing coming to your house on Saturdays, and missing the spinning clock”.

And then she announced the big news: “And he’s (Carper) going to be a big brother! Another great-grandchild, definitely time to hide the ornaments”.

She ended the message: “Stay safe, keep smiling, see you soon, we are a phone call away. Lots of love Hayley, Joe and Carper.”

L-R, Pat Edge, Joe Satturley, Hayley Satturley and Derick Edge. Pictures: Hayley SatturleyL-R, Pat Edge, Joe Satturley, Hayley Satturley and Derick Edge. Pictures: Hayley Satturley

Families from across Norfolk are taking the opportunity in the EDP to send a photograph along with a message of love to say they are thinking of grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

Mrs Satturley added: “Over the last year and a half my grandparents have both suffered with cancer so, as you can imagine, now is not the time we are wanting to stay away from them, but due to their underlying health conditions and me being pregnant, we have to to keep everyone safe and well.

“They will be over the moon with the news of another great-grandchild. They have six in total with Carper, who was one in February, being the youngest.”

She added: “We have not seen nan and grandad for four weeks now.

“Every Saturday we would take the grandchild there and all have a catch-up - unfortunately, now we can’t.

You may also want to watch:

“My nan and grandad wouldn’t know how to turn on a mobile phone, so when I saw about the messages to grandparents, I thought it would be a great idea. They receive the paper daily and they will be very shocked to see them being mentioned in the paper. I will probably get a phone call when they read it.”

Mrs Satturley’s husband Joe, 35. is a lorry driver, and they live in Fakenham.

If you would like to tell your grandparents how much you’re missing them in the EDP, please submit a photograph and your message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car ‘catapults’ him off bike

Felipe Gonzalez has sustained life changing injuries after he was knocked off his bike. Photo: Felipe Gonzalez

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Six more coronavirus patients die as county’s total rises to 99

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Council scraps rise in burial costs after coronavirus outbreak

East Suffolk Council had been due to raise burial costs in Waveney, as part of plans agreed in early January, but have now deferred the change until next year. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Lockdown couple find out they’ll be great-grandparents - by reading EDP!

Hayley Satturley has left a message for her grandparents Derick and Pat Edge from Fakenham. She is pictured with her son Carper. Picture: Hayley Satturley

Don’t Stand So Close to Me! Keith Skipper’s playlist to enjoy during isolation

Keith Skipper during his Radio Norfolk DJ days
Drive 24