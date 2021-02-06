News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

MP says 'religious' observance of lockdown has kept Covid rates down

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:33 PM February 6, 2021   
Duncan Baker, Conservative candidate in North Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said people's compliance with the lockdown rules was the main reason why case numbers were low.  - Credit: Archant

People following lockdown rules "respectfully and religiously" has led to the North Norfolk constituency having the lowest rate of coronavirus in the county, its MP has said.

North Norfolk is poised to become the first part of the county to drop below the milestone figure of 100 cases per 100,000 people over a single week, with the latest figure standing at 133.5.

This compares to the average 'rolling rate' for Norfolk of 263.9.

MP Duncan Baker said while there were several factors in North Norfolk's success in bringing the numbers down, the key was compliance with the lockdown.

people in care homes Picture: Getty Images

North Norfolk has a relatively high average population age.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"The reason it is lower here is that we have a demographic of people who follow the guidance and the rules," Mr Baker said. "My constituents have diligently and painstakingly followed the rules to protect themselves and others. 

You may also want to watch:

"Now is not the time to be complacent at all, however our priority has got to be starting to establish a roadmap for coming out of the national lockdown.

"The first step along the way is getting our children safely back to school, which we've outlined will be the beginning of March."

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19
  2. 2 Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen
  3. 3 Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney
  1. 4 Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
  2. 5 Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated
  3. 6 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
  4. 7 Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'
  5. 8 Woman tried to force vulnerable people to give her money
  6. 9 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
  7. 10 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home

Government data shows North Norfolk has the highest average age of any constituency in the country at almost 49 years of age.

Mr Baker said North Norfolk's environment and location also gave it an edge.

"We have wide open spaces and lots of fresh air, where it's easier to create distance and not spread the virus," he said.

"There are not as many people passing through on the way to somewhere else, which helps."

Mr Baker said Norfolk and Waveney's vaccination teams were now ranked third out of 42 health systems in England responsible for rolling the vaccines out, and 91pc of over-80s in the region had already had their first jab.

Vaccinations are getting underway at North Walsham Community Centre this weekend, having started at the town's Rossis Leisure centre several weeks ago, led by Birchwood Medical Practice. 

Rossis Leisure centre at North Walsham. Owner Bruce Rossi. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Bruce Rossi, owner of Rossis Leisure centre near North Walsham, a Covid-19 vaccination hub. - Credit: Archant

The leisure centre's owner, Bruce Rossi, said medical staff - who were administering hundreds of jabs a day - had been well supported by volunteers.

"It's amazing," Mr Rossi said. "A very slick operation. It's absolutely key that we're getting the vaccines out as quickly as possible, it's going to be the driver of getting the economy going again."

  

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerns have been raised over the impact of government changes to a blueprint over where homes are

Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ingram Micro on Vulcan Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus

Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
marina taken from air

Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Snow at Cow Tower, Norwich, 16th January 2021. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Updated

Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus