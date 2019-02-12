Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New specialist disability nursery could save another nursery due to close

PUBLISHED: 16:36 01 March 2019

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira run Traquinas nursery in Thetford and are aiming to save another nursery which is due to close. Picture: Conor Matchett

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira run Traquinas nursery in Thetford and are aiming to save another nursery which is due to close. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

A husband and wife duo are hoping to save a nursery due to close at the end of March by reopening it with a specialist disability offering, inspired by their daughter.

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira who run Traquinas nurseries in Thetford have been pushing Norfolk County Council to save the Tree Tops nursery before it shuts.

The closure of Tree Tops and Kingfishers nurseries were announced by Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust two weeks ago.

But, inspired by their daughter Nina, who suffers from a rare, unnamed condition and global development delay, Mr Meireles and Ms Ferreira want to bring special needs care to Thetford by taking over part of the building.

Ms Ferreira said: “As a parent of a child with a disability it is really hard as most parents don’t work because they feel like wherever they are going to take their child, they are not going to be looked after as well as they would at home.

“Most of those families are from deprived areas with children with extra needs so we could keep the nursery open and have a specialised area for children with disabilities of which there is nothing around Thetford.

“Nina would be perfect in a mainstream school with a specialist help for those with special needs but there is nothing. That is something really close to my heart because of Nina so that would be the plan.”

The couple are keen to act fast. Both nurseries listed for closure are due to shut on Friday, March 29 with parents already looking elsewhere for child care.

Ms Ferreira added: “If all the children are going to other nurseries then we won’t have any children.

“I know if I was a parent who did not work in child care I would have no idea where to start with a child with a disability.

“To have somewhere that would help those parents would be amazing and that is what we really want.”

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We have had expressions of interest from several childcare providers who may be interested in running nursery provision in Thetford.

“We will be speaking to all interested parties shortly – including Traquinas – to assess the level of interest and make sure they have a robust business plan.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Serious failings found at Norfolk school featured in Channel 5 documentary

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans

Adam Marriott has scored in each of his last four appearances at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists