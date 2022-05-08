A juggling Norfolk comedian is through to the next round of Britain's Got Talent after wowing celebrity judge David Walliams who described him as "wildly entertaining".

Millions of viewers saw 18-year-old Tommy J from Norfolk perform his comedy juggling act as the latest round of BGT auditions at the London Palladium were screened on ITV on Saturday night (May 7).

Speaking to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly about his act, he said: "I'm doing a bit of unicycling and a bit of juggling - a lot of danger but a bit of variety".

He told judge Alesha Dixon: "It's always been my dream to perform at the Palladium.

"My dad's in entertainment too, he's a comedian, but I'm much funnier."

He then set about his comedy act, which involved juggling knives and fire while riding a unicycle blindfolded.

Despite Simon Cowell hitting the red buzzer - meaning he wanted to vote off the act - during the audition, tommy J proved popular with the audience, and Dec, who described the act as "amazing".

But there was a mixed response from the judges.

Giving their verdicts, Simon said: "Tommy, you're obviously very talented, you're a nice boy but I just thought nothing was very good."

But fellow judge David Walliams interrupted stating: "He's funny, he's wildly entertaining.

"Eighteen years old, you hold the stage like you've been doing it for years and years, you're funny, you can juggle you've got great rapport with people I mean what is not to like?"

Tommy J said: "Thank you David, that mean's a lot, thank you."

Alesha said: "Typically, this isn't my cup of tea so to speak but saying that clearly you're great at what you do and actually its for the audience to decide whether they like it or not, so on behalf of the audience I'm going to say yes."

Simon stuck with his decision to hit his red buzzer, and despite cheers from the crowd, who were clearly rooting for the teen, he said: "I'm going to say no."

Amanda Holden, who described the act as "good, old-fashioned entertainment" said it "didn't blow me away" but said "yes" to the act due to Ant and Dec's support for him.

It seems viewers were left distracted by the teen comic's likeness to fellow comedian Lee Evans and took to Twitter to theorise whether they could be related.

Tommy J is not the first Norfolk name to be a hit on the ITV show.

Singer Ronan Parke came runner up in the fifth series of BGT after wowing both judges and crowds in 2011 when he was aged just 12.