Bid for share of £40m fund for Norfolk coast’s green spaces

The 'Greening the Edge' project is the latest in the Norfolk Coast Partnership�s efforts to mitigate climate crisis in one of the UK�s most beautiful and vulnerable places. Picture: Chris Taylor/Norfolk Coast Partnership (C) Chris Taylor Photo

A project to protect and sustain wildlife in gardens, school playing fields and community spaces along the Norfolk coast will start before the end of the year, if funding is approved.

The Norfolk Coast Partnership, has submitted a bid to receive a cut of £40 million DEFRA fund called the Green Recovery Challenge Fund for a project called ‘Greening the Edge’.

The coast-based bid is the latest in the Partnership’s efforts to mitigate the climate crisis along the Norfolk coast between King’s Lynn and Winterton.

If approved it will see communities along the coast working together with academics from the University of East Anglia, to carry out a one-of-a-kind biodiversity audit of habitats.

Currently under-appreciated sites, such as gardens, school playing fields and community spaces along the coastline will also be nurtured and volunteer hubs set up to train people with the skills necessary to take part in the project.

Estelle Hook, Norfolk Coast Partnership manager, said the organisation was really hoping the bid for funding would be successful, she said: “Today, if no consolidated and serious action is taken to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions we are headed for a dramatic change to our coastal landscape.

“Across our area, there are stories of hope – from the clean energy of windfarms, to protecting species at risk; from helping people to understand nature and change, to farmers working together for their local river. There are increasing calls for more cycle paths, footpaths and for the necessity to build in low carbon living.

“Actions we have taken include developing with partners a Norfolk Coast Climate Change Adaptation plan, publishing an edition of our Norfolk Coast Guardian focussed entirely on climate change this year and applying for funding for climate change projects.”

Ms Hook said the project and audit was something the Partnership had wanted to do for a while, she said: “We’re really keen to carry it out but it depends on funding.”

Earlier this month, Prince William told of his love for Norfolk and his fears of how climate change could impact one of his favourite corners of the county, Sandringham.