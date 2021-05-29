News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:50 PM May 29, 2021   
Cromer beach busy with people enjoying the hot weather

A file picture of Cromer beach busy with people enjoying hot weather. - Credit: Archant

What goes together better than fish and chips and a walk on the beach on a bank holiday weekend?

Thousands of people flocked to the Norfolk coast this weekend for the first glimpse of sunny weather since restrictions eased on May 17.

Since pubs and restaurants were able to seat people indoors once again, the weather has been wet and windy throughout the county.

Hunstanton

A very busy Hunstanton on bank holiday weekend - Credit: Hunstanton Webcam

But the promise of a sunny bank holiday weekend saw family and friends reunite on the coast, with many going for a walk or setting up camp on the beach.

Marcus French, owner of the multi-award-winning French's Fish and Chip Shop on The Quay, Wells, said he was "thrilled" to see customers queueing outside the shop on Saturday.

Hundreds took the chance to spend time with friends and family at Wells this Bank Holiday

Hundreds took the chance to spend time with friends and family at Wells this Bank Holiday - Credit: Wells Webcam

You may also want to watch:

"I'd say we're back at pre-Covid levels," He said. "We were very busy and had a rush at lunchtime and have quietened back down now everybody is back on the beach.

"I think we will have another rush this evening but it's so great to see everybody back. relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sun."

French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Most Read

  1. 1 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  2. 2 More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown
  3. 3 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
  1. 4 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
  2. 5 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  3. 6 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  4. 7 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
  5. 8 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  6. 9 Five-mile road work detour 'threatens people's jobs'

Over in Cromer, it was more of the same, with many taking the chance to have a sunny Saturday on the beach.

Julie Cole, owner of Benedicts Cove gift shop in Garden Street, agreed that the town seemed to be at pre-Covid levels of trade.

She said: "We have had a good day, it actually started to get busier on Wednesday. 

Julie Cole from Benedict's Cove. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Julie Cole from Benedict's Cove. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

"Visitors are here again and there's a nice holiday atmosphere here. People are happy to be out it feels like a proper seaside town again, which is really nice.

"The first week we opened was quite busy because schools were on Easter break but then it went quiet again.

"Visitors are back and that makes a huge difference to Cromer and for us too."

Other seaside locations including Sheringham, Hunstanton and Walcott were also full of residents and visitors spending time in the sun.

The weather is expected to remain warm over Sunday and Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 21C or 22C on Monday.


Cromer News
Wells News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake in front of The Crown pub in Costessey.

South Norfolk District Council

Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Residents baffled as road name changes gender

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus