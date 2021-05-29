'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
- Credit: Archant
What goes together better than fish and chips and a walk on the beach on a bank holiday weekend?
Thousands of people flocked to the Norfolk coast this weekend for the first glimpse of sunny weather since restrictions eased on May 17.
Since pubs and restaurants were able to seat people indoors once again, the weather has been wet and windy throughout the county.
But the promise of a sunny bank holiday weekend saw family and friends reunite on the coast, with many going for a walk or setting up camp on the beach.
Marcus French, owner of the multi-award-winning French's Fish and Chip Shop on The Quay, Wells, said he was "thrilled" to see customers queueing outside the shop on Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
"I'd say we're back at pre-Covid levels," He said. "We were very busy and had a rush at lunchtime and have quietened back down now everybody is back on the beach.
"I think we will have another rush this evening but it's so great to see everybody back. relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sun."
Most Read
- 1 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
- 2 More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown
- 3 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
- 4 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
- 5 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
- 6 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 7 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 8 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 9 Five-mile road work detour 'threatens people's jobs'
Over in Cromer, it was more of the same, with many taking the chance to have a sunny Saturday on the beach.
Julie Cole, owner of Benedicts Cove gift shop in Garden Street, agreed that the town seemed to be at pre-Covid levels of trade.
She said: "We have had a good day, it actually started to get busier on Wednesday.
"Visitors are here again and there's a nice holiday atmosphere here. People are happy to be out it feels like a proper seaside town again, which is really nice.
"The first week we opened was quite busy because schools were on Easter break but then it went quiet again.
"Visitors are back and that makes a huge difference to Cromer and for us too."
Other seaside locations including Sheringham, Hunstanton and Walcott were also full of residents and visitors spending time in the sun.
The weather is expected to remain warm over Sunday and Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 21C or 22C on Monday.