'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Published: 6:50 PM May 29, 2021

What goes together better than fish and chips and a walk on the beach on a bank holiday weekend?

Thousands of people flocked to the Norfolk coast this weekend for the first glimpse of sunny weather since restrictions eased on May 17.

Since pubs and restaurants were able to seat people indoors once again, the weather has been wet and windy throughout the county.

A very busy Hunstanton on bank holiday weekend - Credit: Hunstanton Webcam

But the promise of a sunny bank holiday weekend saw family and friends reunite on the coast, with many going for a walk or setting up camp on the beach.

Marcus French, owner of the multi-award-winning French's Fish and Chip Shop on The Quay, Wells, said he was "thrilled" to see customers queueing outside the shop on Saturday.

Hundreds took the chance to spend time with friends and family at Wells this Bank Holiday - Credit: Wells Webcam

"I'd say we're back at pre-Covid levels," He said. "We were very busy and had a rush at lunchtime and have quietened back down now everybody is back on the beach.

"I think we will have another rush this evening but it's so great to see everybody back. relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sun."

French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Over in Cromer, it was more of the same, with many taking the chance to have a sunny Saturday on the beach.

Julie Cole, owner of Benedicts Cove gift shop in Garden Street, agreed that the town seemed to be at pre-Covid levels of trade.

She said: "We have had a good day, it actually started to get busier on Wednesday.

Julie Cole from Benedict's Cove. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

"Visitors are here again and there's a nice holiday atmosphere here. People are happy to be out it feels like a proper seaside town again, which is really nice.

"The first week we opened was quite busy because schools were on Easter break but then it went quiet again.

"Visitors are back and that makes a huge difference to Cromer and for us too."

Other seaside locations including Sheringham, Hunstanton and Walcott were also full of residents and visitors spending time in the sun.

The weather is expected to remain warm over Sunday and Monday, with temperatures potentially reaching 21C or 22C on Monday.



