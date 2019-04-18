Search

Norfolk churches to toll bells in solidarity with Paris

18 April, 2019 - 06:00
Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris on Monday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Clock towers across Norwich and Norfolk will toll their bells this evening to mark Monday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame.

At 7pm on Thursday, the sound of bells will fill the county for seven minutes, to show solidarity with the French people, in response to a call from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The historic cathedral was saved with just half an hour to spare earlier this week. The flames were finally extinguished after eight hours, and prosecutors in Paris have launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the raging inferno.

Although much of the place of worship was destroyed, the main structure was saved. Public prosecutor Remy Heitz said the fire at the 850-year-old building was probably the result of an accident and there was no sign it was started deliberately. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to restore the famous church to its former glory within five years.

