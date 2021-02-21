More than £1/2m grants given for emergency church repairs in Norfolk
- Credit: Graham Corney
Emergency repair grants of more £1/2m have been awarded to 28 churches in Norfolk.
Historic England has worked at "double speed" to process grants to places of worship in the region.
The grants, which add up to £513,011, will enable churches to repair any damage, carry out investigative surveys or work on conservation.
Historic England made the grants from the government’s £1.57 billion Covid Recovery Fund, which was announced last autumn.
Peter Sheppard, chairman of the Norfolk Churches Trust, said that these grants to 28 Norfolk churches will really help.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “This is a first-class example of practical, financial help to safeguard the future of our prized church heritage.
“Thank you to Historic England’s team for making these awards as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund. It will make a real difference."
Most Read
- 1 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
- 2 Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank
- 3 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 4 Government's lockdown easing – what do we know so far?
- 5 Takeaway van in pub car park serving street food and roasts a big hit
- 6 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
- 7 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
- 8 Mum-of-two hotel manager 'totally transformed' by five stone weight loss
- 9 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 10 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
As well as the £1/2m for Norfolk churches, eight in Suffolk will share £110,190 and two in Cambridgeshire will share £43,680.
Six Norfolk churches have received the maximum £25,000 – and four have been awarded £24,000 or more.
Two of the churches, St Peter & St Paul, Watlington, near King’s Lynn and St Peter, Forncett, near Long Stratton, were added to Historic England’s heritage at risk register late last year.
Mid-Norfolk church architect Ruth Blackman was especially pleased that £9,389 had been secured to prevent the loss of the east chancel window at All Saints, Scottow, near Norwich.
The Norfolk Churches Trust had been so concerned at the window’s desperate condition that it gave £7,000 for repairs in 2019.
Mrs Blackman said: "It has been a terrific scheme and Historic England’s team has really helped to enable urgent work to be carried out.”
St Andrew, Kirby Bedon, can repair the porch with its Covid-19 fund grant of about £19,500.
Churchwarden Peter de Bunsen said: "As the churches dates from early 12th century, this fund will protect a Norman doorway from the weather and potential damage,”
Four Norfolk round tower churches have also received grants, including £20,000 for St Mary, Beachamwell, which will enable the south slope to be re-thatched.
The work is scheduled to start in early April once the south aisle roof has been recovered next month following a lead theft in 2019.
Full list of churches receiving grants
Norfolk
- SS Peter & Paul, Watlington - £25,000
- St Martin, Fincham - £25,000
- St Andrew, Little Massingham - £25,000
- St Mary, Beachamwell - £20,000
- St John the Evangelist, Oxburgh - £12,000
- St George, Gooderstone - £25,000
- St Michael & All Angels, Didlington - £25,000
- All Saints, Hilborough - £24,000
- St Andrew, Little Cressingham - £24,397
- St John the Evangelist, Ovington - £10,048
- SS Peter & Paul, Carbooke - £25,000
- All Saints, Briston - £24,000
- All Saints, Beeston Regis - £22,000
- All Saints, Mattishall - £11,500
- All Saints, Crostwight - £9,350
- All Saints, Scottow - £9,389
- SS Peter & Paul, Tuttington - £16,039
- St Nicholas, North Lopham - £5,300
- St Margaret of Antioch, Thrandeston - £19,500
- St Mary the Virgin, Pulham - £12,164
- St Peter, Forncett - £24,000
- St Mary, Haddiscoe - £11,318
- SS Peter & Paul, Tunstall - £23,736
- St Andrew, Kirby Bedon - £19,500
- St John the Baptist, Alderford - £21,000
- St Bartholomew, Brisley - £15,041
- St James, Southrepps - £22,538
- All Saints, North Runcton - £15,580
Suffolk
- St Mary the Virgin, Dalham - £4,350
- St Lawrence, South Cove - £15,000
- St Paul, Wangford - £24,413
- St Peter, Blaxhall - £10,000
- St Peter, Chillesford - £16,285
- St Peter, Carlton - £16,197
- St Peter & Paul, Clare - £16,000
- All Saints, Ashbocking - £7,945
Cambridgeshire
- Ely Cathedral - £25,000
- St Giles, Tydd St Giles - £18,680
Others
- St Mary, Fordham (part of the £1m for Friends of Friendless Churches)
- Church of England receives £6.5m, including Norwich Cathedral