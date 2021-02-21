More than £1/2m grants given for emergency church repairs in Norfolk

Published: 9:18 AM February 21, 2021

Emergency repair grants of more £1/2m have been awarded to 28 churches in Norfolk.

Historic England has worked at "double speed" to process grants to places of worship in the region.

The grants, which add up to £513,011, will enable churches to repair any damage, carry out investigative surveys or work on conservation.

Historic England made the grants from the government’s £1.57 billion Covid Recovery Fund, which was announced last autumn.

Peter Sheppard, chairman of the Norfolk Churches Trust, said that these grants to 28 Norfolk churches will really help.

He said: “This is a first-class example of practical, financial help to safeguard the future of our prized church heritage.

“Thank you to Historic England’s team for making these awards as part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund. It will make a real difference."

As well as the £1/2m for Norfolk churches, eight in Suffolk will share £110,190 and two in Cambridgeshire will share £43,680.

Six Norfolk churches have received the maximum £25,000 – and four have been awarded £24,000 or more.

Two of the churches, St Peter & St Paul, Watlington, near King’s Lynn and St Peter, Forncett, near Long Stratton, were added to Historic England’s heritage at risk register late last year.

Mid-Norfolk church architect Ruth Blackman was especially pleased that £9,389 had been secured to prevent the loss of the east chancel window at All Saints, Scottow, near Norwich.

The Norfolk Churches Trust had been so concerned at the window’s desperate condition that it gave £7,000 for repairs in 2019.

Mrs Blackman said: "It has been a terrific scheme and Historic England’s team has really helped to enable urgent work to be carried out.”

St Andrew, Kirby Bedon, can repair the porch with its Covid-19 fund grant of about £19,500.

Churchwarden Peter de Bunsen said: "As the churches dates from early 12th century, this fund will protect a Norman doorway from the weather and potential damage,”

Four Norfolk round tower churches have also received grants, including £20,000 for St Mary, Beachamwell, which will enable the south slope to be re-thatched.

The work is scheduled to start in early April once the south aisle roof has been recovered next month following a lead theft in 2019.

Full list of churches receiving grants

Norfolk

SS Peter & Paul, Watlington - £25,000

St Martin, Fincham - £25,000

St Andrew, Little Massingham - £25,000

St Mary, Beachamwell - £20,000

St John the Evangelist, Oxburgh - £12,000

St George, Gooderstone - £25,000

St Michael & All Angels, Didlington - £25,000

All Saints, Hilborough - £24,000

St Andrew, Little Cressingham - £24,397

St John the Evangelist, Ovington - £10,048

SS Peter & Paul, Carbooke - £25,000

All Saints, Briston - £24,000

All Saints, Beeston Regis - £22,000

All Saints, Mattishall - £11,500

All Saints, Crostwight - £9,350

All Saints, Scottow - £9,389

SS Peter & Paul, Tuttington - £16,039

St Nicholas, North Lopham - £5,300

St Margaret of Antioch, Thrandeston - £19,500

St Mary the Virgin, Pulham - £12,164

St Peter, Forncett - £24,000

St Mary, Haddiscoe - £11,318

SS Peter & Paul, Tunstall - £23,736

St Andrew, Kirby Bedon - £19,500

St John the Baptist, Alderford - £21,000

St Bartholomew, Brisley - £15,041

St James, Southrepps - £22,538

All Saints, North Runcton - £15,580

Suffolk

St Mary the Virgin, Dalham - £4,350

St Lawrence, South Cove - £15,000

St Paul, Wangford - £24,413

St Peter, Blaxhall - £10,000

St Peter, Chillesford - £16,285

St Peter, Carlton - £16,197

St Peter & Paul, Clare - £16,000

All Saints, Ashbocking - £7,945

Cambridgeshire

Ely Cathedral - £25,000

St Giles, Tydd St Giles - £18,680

