Charity offering advice on how to pay energy rising energy bills
A Norfolk charity is urging those worried about the rising cost of living to seek help.
Community Action Norfolk (CAN), based in Dereham, is reminding people of its advice sessions for people concerned they will not be able to pay their bills.
It comes after energy regulator Ofgem announced a rise in the cap that limits what companies can charge consumers.
From April, millions of households are expected to spend £700 more more on their energy bills.
A rebate plan will give around 28 million households a £200 discount, but this must be repaid in £40 instalments.
Rik Martin, chief executive of CAN, said: "It’s vital people are well-informed enough to be able to explore ways of reducing their energy bills and consumption.
"Our advice sessions cover key information about applying for grants and subsidies, such as the Warm Homes Discount, the Household Support Grant and Winter Fuel Payment."
To join one of CAN’s online advice sessions, email office@communityactionnorfolk or call 01362 698216.