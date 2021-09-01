Has your favourite charity received cash?

Published: 8:22 AM September 1, 2021

As a supermarket chain hands out donations from a £30,000 fund to charities across our region, has one close to your heart received a much needed funding boost?

Charities across Norfolk have benefited from the Co-Op community fund, which aims to help those who support access to food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.

Norfolk charities to receive money were:

West Norfolk Ride for the Disabled - £3,700 – to help pay for 200 sessions across the next 12 months for disabled youngsters

Norwich Cruse Bereavement Care - £1,000 – to fund training courses for bereavement support staff

Scrapbox, in Reepham - £650 – to pay for a new computer and printer to support work to reclaim resources destined for landfill, process them and sell them to local community organisations

Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich - £500 – to support its ongoing work in the community

Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of Silver Road Community Centre, said: “The Silver Road Community Centre want to thank Central England Co-op for their generous donation of £500 which will go towards us buying items for our Christmas hampers."

Charities can apply for funding by visiting: https://www.centralengland.coop/community/