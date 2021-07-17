Norfolk celebs send 30th birthday wishes to cat adoption centre
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A host of Norfolk celebrities have sent birthday wishes to a cat adoption centre which has turned 30.
Rick Wakeman and Jake Humphrey were among those to salute Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre as it reached the milestone.
Mr Wakeman, who lives near Diss and is best known for his role in prog rock band Yes, called the charity "so special".
He added: "My wife and I have continually marvelled at all they do, none more so than the Downham Market team.
“Having adopted some very special cats over the years from Cats Protection, we know first-hand how important they are."
Mr Humphrey, from Norwich, sent a special congratulations message, while ITV Anglia presenter Becky Jago praised the centre for "keeping going throughout this weird time”.
Since opening in 1991, the Downham refuge has cared for more than 20,000 cats from across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.
While Covid restrictions meant a proper party was not possible, a virtual balloon race starting on Monday will kick off a summer of celebration.
To enter, visit balloonrace.com/CPDownhamMarket.