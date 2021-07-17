Norfolk celebs send 30th birthday wishes to cat adoption centre

Published: 5:27 PM July 17, 2021

Rick Wakeman and Jake Humphrey have sent birthday wishes to Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A host of Norfolk celebrities have sent birthday wishes to a cat adoption centre which has turned 30.

Rick Wakeman and Jake Humphrey were among those to salute Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre as it reached the milestone.

Rick Wakeman, best known for being in prog rock band Yes, now lives near Diss - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Mr Wakeman, who lives near Diss and is best known for his role in prog rock band Yes, called the charity "so special".

He added: "My wife and I have continually marvelled at all they do, none more so than the Downham Market team.

BT Sport presenter Jack Humphrey, who hails from Norwich - Credit: Archant

“Having adopted some very special cats over the years from Cats Protection, we know first-hand how important they are."

Mr Humphrey, from Norwich, sent a special congratulations message, while ITV Anglia presenter Becky Jago praised the centre for "keeping going throughout this weird time”.

ITV Anglia presenter, Becky Jago - Credit: Matthew Usher

Since opening in 1991, the Downham refuge has cared for more than 20,000 cats from across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

While Covid restrictions meant a proper party was not possible, a virtual balloon race starting on Monday will kick off a summer of celebration.

To enter, visit balloonrace.com/CPDownhamMarket.

Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre is celebrating its 30th birthday - Credit: Cats Protection



