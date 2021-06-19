Burst main knocks out water supply to Broads villages

Published: 2:51 PM June 19, 2021

Some people in Norfolk Broads villages near Reedham may have little or no running water in their homes. - Credit: Archant

A burst water main is affecting supply to homes and businesses in several villages in and around the Norfolk Broads.

Anglian Water has been aware of the problem since before midday.

It is affecting many of the villages sandwiched between the River Yare at Reedham and the A47 Acle Straight.

Some people living in the likes of Wickhampton, Freethorpe, Cantley and Beighton may have low water pressure or none at all.

Engineers are working in the area to fix the burst main and restore water supply, Anglian Water said.