'Fantastic to have people back' - Tea room reopens on Broads

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:34 PM June 20, 2021   
Toby and India Gill and Amelia Tims drinking in the view at How Hill.

Toby and India Gill and Amelia Tims drinking in the view at How Hill. - Credit: Richard Batson/How Hill

Two helpings of summer tradition were savoured at a tea room on the Broads for the first time this year.

The cafe at How Hill reopened in a new larger setting with views over the River Ant and, after a year of absence, the wherry Hathor arrived back at her summer moorings next to the environmental study centre for the Norfolk Broads.

The return of the tea room is a welcome source of income for the centre, which has taught generations about the local countryside but has not had any school day or residential visits for a year.

Hathor skipper Peter Bower and crew Dean Howard and Richard Jones.

Hathor skipper Peter Bower and crew Dean Howard and Richard Jones. - Credit: Richard Batson / How Hill Trust

Director Simon Partridge said: "People have been visiting our gardens and making generous donations during lockdown but it was fantastic to have people back in the house."

As there are no school parties, the tea room can open every day until September.

It has relocated from part of an outbuilding into two of the listed building's feature rooms.

Meanwhile, the Wroxham-based Hathor is an annual visitor to the house, where it normally acts as a floating classroom for children learning about Broads social history.

Norfolk Broads News

