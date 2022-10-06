Norfolk bin workers could strike if talks over pay are unsuccessful

Bin collectors in Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk could go on strike if talks over pay are unsuccessful - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Showdown talks between workers' unions and the company which employs hundreds of Norfolk's bin collectors are continuing in a bid to avoid potential strike action.

Serco, which is contracted by Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils to carry out waste collection services, will meet next week with Unison and GMB as a row over pay rumbles on.

An organiser for Unison in the East of England revealed Serco's latest pay offer to depot staff had been "roundly rejected".

Serco confirmed it had not yet received any notification of strike action and remained "committed" to working with unions.

It comes as the Royal College of Nursing ballots its members on striking for the first time in its history, while a number of rail workers belonging to the RMT Union are set to strike again on Saturday (October 8).

Cameron Matthews, Eastern regional organiser for Unison, said industrial action would be considered if talks ultimately stall.

He added: "Serco has made a pay offer to staff at the depots, which was roundly rejected, but talks are continuing.

"Workers are hopeful that senior managers at the firm will come up with a fair pay rise that recognises the current cost of living at the next set of negotiations.

"While it's a little early to talk about strike action, it's certainly something in workers' minds should the talks prove unsuccessful."

Last year, strike action among Breckland's bin workers was avoided after they accepted improved conditions including a pay rise of between 1pc and 2.4pc, depending on their roles.

However, amid the spiralling cost of living and anticipated rise in interest rates, unions are heading back to the bargaining table on behalf of their struggling members.

George Roach, senior contract manager at Serco, said: "We have not received notification of a ballot or proposed strike action in Breckland, North Norfolk or King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

"We have a meeting scheduled with Unison and the GMB next week, and remain committed to working with the unions in accordance with our national recognition agreement framework and agreed disputes procedures, which include ACAS conciliation if necessary.”