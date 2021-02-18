News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Video

The moment an injured badger was released back into the wild

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:28 PM February 18, 2021   
A badger was released back into the wild in north Norfolk by the Norfolk Badger Trust, working with PACT animal sanctuary and Wild Touch.

This badger was released back into the wild days after being hit by a car in north Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Badger Trust

An injured badger was released back into the wild in north Norfolk days after being hit by a car. 

Wild Touch rescue, based near Bacton, was contacted on Monday after a badger was injured but still alive on the roadside. 

The exact location has not been disclosed to help prevent badger persecution, but the animal was taken to the PACT Animal Sanctuary to be x-rayed by veterinary nurses. 

Norfolk Badger Trust, Wild Touch and PACT Animal Sanctuary ensured this badger could be released back into the wild in north Norfolk.

Norfolk Badger Trust, Wild Touch and PACT Animal Sanctuary ensured this badger could be released back into the wild - Credit: Norfolk Badger Trust

Chairman of the Norfolk Badger Trust, Luke Douglas, said: "Fortunately, nothing was broken and he was just concussed. He was kept in for two nights.

Injured-Badger-released-back-into-the-wild

"Wild Touch then collected him and contacted the Norfolk Badger Trust to facilitate his release. It was a great ending for the badger, if only every one that is hit by a car was so lucky." 

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk Badger Trust released the animal back to where he came from, which Mr Douglas said he was "very happy about". 

For more information about the wildlife charities, which are struggling due to Covid, visit the following websites: https://norfolkbadgertrust.org/ https://wildtouch7.wixsite.com/wildtouch and www.pactsanctuary.org/

