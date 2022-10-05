Norfolk artist's new tribute to Elizabeth II's lifelong love of hats
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A Norfolk artist has created a colourful tribute to the late Queen's love of hats.
The 96-year-old monarch, who passed away on September 8, was rarely seen outdoors without headgear either in private or on official engagements.
Picking up on shoots on her Sandringham Estate or out for a drive, she would normally don a headscarf to keep out the chill.
Her public appearances would see her sporting a hat to match her chosen outfit often adorned with feathers, leaves or a floral detail.
Now Hunstanton-based painter Paul White has committed Elizabeth II and her favourite accessory to canvas.
"The day before the Queen's funeral I started a painting as I felt very emotional that week and needed to do something," he said.
"I will always remember the Queen's wonderful hats, hopefully the painting is full of humour and reflects her positively."
Most Read
- 1 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- 2 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
- 3 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
- 4 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
- 5 Police move into new station on city outskirts
- 6 Worst is yet to come for birds as virus brings 'distressing scenes' to Norfolk
- 7 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
- 8 GP surgery apologises to patients for queue 'carnage'
- 9 Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town
- 10 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
The painting shows the Queen in a dark blue outfit, with matching hat draped with sweet peas.
Guardsmen and onlookers form up in the background, while angels soar overhead.
The Queen's hats were loved at home and abroad throughout her 70-year reign, becoming as familiar as her trademark handbag or even her pet corgis.
US style commentators Allyssia Alleyne and Mark Oliver said after Elizabeth II passed away: "The most enduring effect of her hat-wearing is perhaps the indelible mark it has left on Britain.
"Over her 70-year reign, she helped cement the hat as a symbol of high-society sophistication, an attractive anachronism and a beacon of Britishness."
The Queen favoured bright colours so she would stand out in a crowd, once wryly observing if she wore beige nobody would know who she was.
Originally a graduate of London's acclaimed Central School of Art and Design and the St Albans School of Fine Arts, Mr White has exhibited all over the UK and is featured in private collections across the globe.
His work has been described in turns as vibrant, wacky, colourful, varied, surreal, figurative and abstract,