Norfolk artist's new tribute to Elizabeth II's lifelong love of hats

Crowds gathered to greet the Queen when she attended a church service at West Newton in February, 2020 - the last occasion she was seen in public in Norfolk before the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk artist has created a colourful tribute to the late Queen's love of hats.

The 96-year-old monarch, who passed away on September 8, was rarely seen outdoors without headgear either in private or on official engagements.

Picking up on shoots on her Sandringham Estate or out for a drive, she would normally don a headscarf to keep out the chill.

Her public appearances would see her sporting a hat to match her chosen outfit often adorned with feathers, leaves or a floral detail.

Paul White's new painting of the Queen in a hat - Credit: Paul White

Now Hunstanton-based painter Paul White has committed Elizabeth II and her favourite accessory to canvas.

"The day before the Queen's funeral I started a painting as I felt very emotional that week and needed to do something," he said.

"I will always remember the Queen's wonderful hats, hopefully the painting is full of humour and reflects her positively."

The painting shows the Queen in a dark blue outfit, with matching hat draped with sweet peas.

Guardsmen and onlookers form up in the background, while angels soar overhead.

Wearing lime green to meet service families at RAF Honnington in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

The Queen's hats were loved at home and abroad throughout her 70-year reign, becoming as familiar as her trademark handbag or even her pet corgis.

US style commentators Allyssia Alleyne and Mark Oliver said after Elizabeth II passed away: "The most enduring effect of her hat-wearing is perhaps the indelible mark it has left on Britain.

The Queen in a bold teal coat and hat leaving a church service at Sandringham - Credit: Archant

"Over her 70-year reign, she helped cement the hat as a symbol of high-society sophistication, an attractive anachronism and a beacon of Britishness."

The Queen favoured bright colours so she would stand out in a crowd, once wryly observing if she wore beige nobody would know who she was.

Hunstanton artist Paul White, whose works are set to go on show in Hong Kong. Picture: Paul White - Credit: Archant

Originally a graduate of London's acclaimed Central School of Art and Design and the St Albans School of Fine Arts, Mr White has exhibited all over the UK and is featured in private collections across the globe.

His work has been described in turns as vibrant, wacky, colourful, varied, surreal, figurative and abstract,