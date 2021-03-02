Man to mark his 50th year with skydive for mental health charity

Published: 2:53 PM March 2, 2021

Alec Stevenson, from Wymondham, with his sons Charlie, Arthur and Harry. - Credit: Alec Stevenson

A Norfolk dad will mark his half-century later this year with a skydive to raise a four-figure sum for a Norfolk charity.

Alec Stevenson, from Wymondham, is set to fall from the sky on June 19, with the hope of raising £1,000 for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

He said: "It's a charity that is shouldering a lot of the weight of the silent mental health pandemic. Never in this this generation has mental health provision been so important and the surge of people suffering because of the Covid epidemic is only adding to these problems.

It's a cause close to his heart, after being helped by the charity over 30 years of his own mental health struggles.

“That helped me to stand on my own two feet and I was helped more by moving into a shared house and then a flat of my own," Mr Stevenson added.

"Without this I don’t see how I could have moved forward from a difficult situation."

To support Alec, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alec-stevenson1.