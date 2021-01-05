News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Charity makes it easier to apply for grants

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:40 PM January 5, 2021   
Geoffrey Watling at Norwich City Football Club's centenary dinner in 2002

Geoffrey Watling, former Norwich City chairman and founder of The Geoffrey Watling Charity. - Credit: Bill Smith

A charity which has given out more than £8m to organisations across Norfolk and Waveney has made it easier for groups to apply for their grants through its new website.

The Geoffrey Watling Charity (GWC), founded by the former Canaries' chairman dubbed 'Mr Norwich City', has awarded more than 1,500 individual grants since it began in 1993.

Last year it reached a major milestone as grants to organisations on the front line of the county's Covid-19 response took the total amount it had given out over the years to more than £8m.

The charity has now updated its website so that applications for its grants of up to £30,000 can be completed online within 15 minutes.

Organisations who had received recent grants from the GWC include Norwich Cathedral, The Benjamin Foundation, two scout groups and foodbanks across Norfolk and Waveney.

To find out more or to apply for a grant, visit www.geoffreywatling.org.uk.

