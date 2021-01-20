News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

1,000 Covid patients now discharged from N&N

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:52 PM January 20, 2021   
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has discharged its 1,000 Covid-19 patient.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has discharged its 1,000 Covid-19 patient. Photo: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The number of Covid patients that have been discharged from Norfolk's largest hospital has passed 1,000.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has sent home a further 100 people home since last Friday.

It means since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 and well enough to return home.

Last week the hospital discharged more than 200 people in one week.

The hospital tweeted: "Since the start of the pandemic, our incredible teams at the hospital have now helped over 1,000 people recover from Covid-19 and be well enough to return home.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you to everybody at home for staying at home and our hardworking staff for their commitment."

There are more than 300 patients being treated at the NNUH for coronavirus. A total of 324 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich following a positive Covid-19 result since the outbreak began. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
  2. 2 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  3. 3 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
  1. 4 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
  2. 5 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
  3. 6 Fifteen flood alerts in place amid 'stay indoors' warning
  4. 7 Deputy lieutenant of Norfolk sells beloved thatched Broads home
  5. 8 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  6. 9 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
  7. 10 Jail for 'Jekyll and Hyde' builder who made customer 'fear for her life'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Four national high street names to move into former M&S store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus