1,000 Covid patients now discharged from N&N
- Credit: Nick Butcher
The number of Covid patients that have been discharged from Norfolk's largest hospital has passed 1,000.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has sent home a further 100 people home since last Friday.
It means since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 and well enough to return home.
Last week the hospital discharged more than 200 people in one week.
The hospital tweeted: "Since the start of the pandemic, our incredible teams at the hospital have now helped over 1,000 people recover from Covid-19 and be well enough to return home.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you to everybody at home for staying at home and our hardworking staff for their commitment."
There are more than 300 patients being treated at the NNUH for coronavirus. A total of 324 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich following a positive Covid-19 result since the outbreak began.
Most Read
- 1 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
- 2 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 3 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
- 4 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
- 5 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
- 6 Fifteen flood alerts in place amid 'stay indoors' warning
- 7 Deputy lieutenant of Norfolk sells beloved thatched Broads home
- 8 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 9 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
- 10 Jail for 'Jekyll and Hyde' builder who made customer 'fear for her life'