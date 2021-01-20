1,000 Covid patients now discharged from N&N

Published: 4:52 PM January 20, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has discharged its 1,000 Covid-19 patient. Photo: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The number of Covid patients that have been discharged from Norfolk's largest hospital has passed 1,000.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has sent home a further 100 people home since last Friday.

It means since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 and well enough to return home.

Last week the hospital discharged more than 200 people in one week.

The hospital tweeted: "Since the start of the pandemic, our incredible teams at the hospital have now helped over 1,000 people recover from Covid-19 and be well enough to return home.

"Thank you to everybody at home for staying at home and our hardworking staff for their commitment."

There are more than 300 patients being treated at the NNUH for coronavirus. A total of 324 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich following a positive Covid-19 result since the outbreak began.