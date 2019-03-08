Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind to change name next year

Gina Dormer, chief executive at the NNAB. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norfolk's sight loss charity has announced it will be changing its name next year.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB) will become 'Vision Norfolk' from January 2020 in order to better reflect the charity's work.

The NNAB said the name change follows research which showed the majority of visually-impaired people do not identify with the word blind.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the NNAB, said: "The brand is important in helping people to find, use and benefit from our service.

"Our research showed that the current name is putting off those with sight loss who do not identify themselves as blind, and is not engaging as fully as we want with younger people."

The new name was revealed at the Royal Norfolk Show, where the charity also launched its summer campaign, 'Open Your Eyes To Sight Loss', which is designed to make everyone think about sight loss in everyday life.