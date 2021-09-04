East Anglian air ambulances to star again in TV series
Published: 9:00 AM September 4, 2021
- Credit: EAAA
East Anglia's air ambulances will once again star in a series on the emergency service.
More4 is currently filming the crews from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for the Emergency Helicopter Medics series.
The air ambulances have been featured on the series before, showcasing the important work they do to save the lives of people in our region.
Crews will be shown taking calls across the region.
The exact release date of the series is currently unknown, but EAAA has said it will be at some point later this year.