East Anglian air ambulances to star again in TV series

Published: 9:00 AM September 4, 2021

East Anglia's air ambulances will once again star in a series on the emergency service.

More4 is currently filming the crews from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for the Emergency Helicopter Medics series.

That’s right folks, our crews will be back on your screens later this year for another series of #EHMedics on More4! Who’s faces have you missed? Let us know in the replies below. 👇 #EHMedics #TogetherWeSaveLives #More4 pic.twitter.com/IfqpBW9Ny6 — East Anglian Air Ambulance (@EastAngliAirAmb) September 3, 2021

The air ambulances have been featured on the series before, showcasing the important work they do to save the lives of people in our region.

Crews will be shown taking calls across the region.

The exact release date of the series is currently unknown, but EAAA has said it will be at some point later this year.