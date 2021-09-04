News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian air ambulances to star again in TV series

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM September 4, 2021   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

East Anglian Air Ambulance to feature in TV series

East Anglia's air ambulances will once again star in a series on the emergency service.

More4 is currently filming the crews from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for the Emergency Helicopter Medics series.

The air ambulances have been featured on the series before, showcasing the important work they do to save the lives of people in our region.

Crews will be shown taking calls across the region.

The exact release date of the series is currently unknown, but EAAA has said it will be at some point later this year.

Norfolk Live
East Anglian Air Ambulance
Norfolk

