Holby City axed: 7 Norfolk actors who appeared in BBC show
- Credit: Press Association
One of TV's longest-running programmes will come to an end next year.
The BBC announced on Wednesday that Holby City will be axed in March 2022 after 23 years on our screens.
Scores of actors have appeared in the medical drama over more than two decades on the air, including many from Norfolk.
Here are seven of those actors.
Olivia Colman
Having starred in the likes of Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Crown, Olivia Colman is one of the most recognisable British actors around right now.
But before she played the Queen or put on her best Godmother in Fleabag, one of the the Oscar-winning actress' first television roles was an appearance at Holby City General.
She played Kim Prebble in a 2002 episode of the BBC show.
Tanya Burr
She shot to fame as a YouTube star, but in recent years Tanya Burr has turned her attention to acting.
The makeup and fashion influencer from Norwich stuck to what she knows best in her Holby City appearance, playing a social media star and patient Joanne Pearsons.
Since her cameo at the fictional hospital, she has gone on to star in Sky Original film Twist and also appeared in an episode of Kay Mellor drama The Syndicate this year.
Sam Clemmett
Sam Clemmett is best known for his West End and Broadway role as Albus Potter, the son of everyone's favourite boy wizard Harry Potter.
But before the Brundall-born actor starred on the stage, he appeared in a 2014 episode of Holby City as Tay Simons.
His latest role was in 2021 film Cherry starring Spider-man actor Tom Holland and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame.
Jules Knight
Someone very familiar to Holby City fans is Jules Knight, who played Dr Harry Tressler.
He starred in 78 episodes as a regular member of the cast between 2013 and 2015, when the character was written out of the show following a fall which saw him suffer serious facial injuries.
He now lives in a village near Brisley in Norfolk, where he has spent the last year renovating an old pub into his home.
Zara Dawson
King's Lynn-born actress Zara Dawson is a shining example of that anomaly of the same actor playing two characters in the same show.
She first appeared in Holby City as Rosie Pallister, but returned to the hospital three years later, this time as Kerri Cowdrey.
And it's not the only medical drama you might recognise her from – Dawson also has credits in Doctors and Casualty under her belt.
Nic Jackman
The most recent on this list to appear in Holby City, Nic Jackman is another to have played two characters.
He first appeared in 2014 in a brief role as Wood Fisher, but returned as part of the main cast in 2016, playing Cameron Dunn.
The former Attleborough High School head boy left the show earlier this year, after his character was arrested after it emerged he had killed several people during his time at Holby City General.
Miranda Raison
Miranda Raison appeared as Michelle Andrews in a 2003 episode of the hit BBC show.
She went on to star in Spooks as Jo Portman, a field operative in the counter-terrorism department at MI5.
Born in Burnham Thorpe, her Norfolk links also extend to her mother Caroline, a former newsreader for Anglia Television.