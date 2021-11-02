Norfolk activists head to Glasgow for climate protests

Climate change protestors are expected to descend on Glasgow for the conference. - Credit: PA

Norfolk activists will be heading to Glasgow to join environmental protests as world leaders take part in a crunch summit over climate change.

The Cop26 talks taking place in the city will focus on preventing global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C through measures such as cutting the use fossil fuels and halting deforestation.

Extinction Rebellion member Wakiria Bass, a therapist from Downham Market, is one of thousands expected to join a march through Glasgow on Friday.

"I'm going to Glasgow to protest and ask for the powers that be to take the necessary action they should have taken a long, long time ago," she said.

"You need to have some hope to be an activist. I'm fighting to try to regain some hope for the planet."

Pensioners Dave and Sarah Glenn from King's Lynn will be catching the train to Scotland on Thursday.

"I feel I ought to because I do feel strongly about the need to take action now," said Mrs Glenn. "I feel that the more people who are saying they care about it, the more we hope politicians will do something."

Pallavi Devulapalli will be travelling to Glasgow to take part in climate rallies - Credit: West Norfolk Green Party

Downham GP Pallavi Devulapalli will be joining campaigners in the city on Saturday.

"I'm going up with a few people from Norfolk," she said. "We're going to stand up for Norfolk and express our support for climate action.

"I'll be joining the health workers up there as well. I'm just going there to show my support for the work that's happening."

On day two of the summit more than 100 world leaders are signing up to a landmark agreement to protect and restore the Earth's forests.

Leaders covering 85pc of the world's forests will commit to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030. They include Chinese premier Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the move would support the Cop26 goal of restricting global warming to 1.5C through the absorption of carbon emissions by forests.

The land covered by the agreement covers spans the northern forests of Canada and Russia to the tropical rain forests of Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo - an area of more than 13m square miles.



