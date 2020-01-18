Search

Life-saving volunteers take part in gruelling coastal walk

PUBLISHED: 14:46 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 18 January 2020

Some of the volunteers who will take part in the three-day trek around the Norfolk coast. Picture: NARS.

More than a dozen volunteer life-savers have embarked upon a gruelling walk around the Norfolk coast.

Thirteen ladies from the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) are currently in the middle of an 83-mile trek from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea, in a bid to raise funds for the organisation.

They began their quest at 6am on Friday, and will walk for around 12 hours each day until Sunday evening, while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment between them, including oxygen cylinders, airway pods, masks, a blood glucose kit and all the day-to-day supplies used.

The organisation receives no government funding and has been providing support to the ambulance service in Norfolk since 1970.

A target of £3,000 has been set to help NARS to continue their vital work in the county.

To donate, click here.

Life-saving volunteers take part in gruelling coastal walk

Some of the volunteers who will take part in the three-day trek around the Norfolk coast. Picture: NARS.
