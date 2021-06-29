The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2021

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk have been revealed. - Credit: Archant

If you know someone with the surname Rix, Platten or Leeder, chances are they're from Norfolk.

All three are among those names which are far more common in Nelson's county than anywhere else – Norfolk is home to around one third of every Leeder in the country, for example.

That's according to Geneaology site Forebears, which has collected data around people's names in Norfolk compared to the rest of the country.

Its results show there are 56,926 unique surnames in the county, and an average of 15 people for each of them.

But some are far more popular than others.

You may also want to watch:

Unsurprisingly, Smith tops the list in terms of the number of people who bear the name. Around one person in every 68 in Norfolk is a Smith – there are 13,011 of them.

There are more than double the number of Smiths in the county compared to any other surname – far more than runner-up Brown (5,974) and Taylor (4,617) in third.

Like the rest of the top 10, these names make up less than 3pc of those who bear the name across the rest of the country.

Others on the list of 1,000 surnames are undoubtedly more Norfolk-centric – Howes, for example, is 88th on the list as 1,100 people bear the name, but this makes up more than 10pc of the national total.

Is your surname among the top 100 in Norfolk? Have a look for yourself below: