The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2021   
County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk have been revealed. - Credit: Archant

If you know someone with the surname Rix, Platten or Leeder, chances are they're from Norfolk.

All three are among those names which are far more common in Nelson's county than anywhere else – Norfolk is home to around one third of every Leeder in the country, for example.

That's according to Geneaology site Forebears, which has collected data around people's names in Norfolk compared to the rest of the country.

Its results show there are 56,926 unique surnames in the county, and an average of 15 people for each of them.

But some are far more popular than others.

Unsurprisingly, Smith tops the list in terms of the number of people who bear the name. Around one person in every 68 in Norfolk is a Smith – there are 13,011 of them.

There are more than double the number of Smiths in the county compared to any other surname – far more than runner-up Brown (5,974) and Taylor (4,617) in third.

Like the rest of the top 10, these names make up less than 3pc of those who bear the name across the rest of the country.

Others on the list of 1,000 surnames are undoubtedly more Norfolk-centric – Howes, for example, is 88th on the list as 1,100 people bear the name, but this makes up more than 10pc of the national total.

Is your surname among the top 100 in Norfolk? Have a look for yourself below:

  1. Smith - 13,011 people
  2. Brown - 5,974
  3. Taylor - 4,617
  4. Wright - 4,425
  5. Jones - 3,853
  6. Clarke - 3,559
  7. Green - 3,467
  8. Moore - 3,435
  9. King - 2,924
  10. Wilson - 2,858
  11. Thompson - 2,817
  12. Williams - 2,789
  13. Johnson - 2,785
  14. Cooper - 2,778
  15. Ward - 2,724
  16. Allen - 2,664
  17. Hall - 2,510
  18. Turner - 2,477
  19. Edwards - 2,455
  20. White - 2,409
  21. Baker - 2,388
  22. Howard - 2,292
  23. Carter - 2,114
  24. Walker - 2,075
  25. Cook - 2,064
  26. Chapman - 2,041
  27. Robinson - 2,031
  28. Martin - 1,927
  29. Palmer - 1,887
  30. Gray - 1,866
  31. Harvey - 1,865
  32. Harris - 1,844
  33. Bailey - 1,830
  34. Hill - 1,812
  35. Davies - 1,802
  36. Watson - 1,802
  37. Mitchell - 1,789
  38. Roberts - 1,776
  39. Clark - 1,775
  40. Scott - 1,741
  41. Barnes - 1,723
  42. Jackson - 1,707
  43. Ellis - 1,694
  44. Lee - 1,636
  45. Parker - 1,633
  46. Hunt - 1,604
  47. Evans - 1,599
  48. Fisher - 1,596
  49. Miller - 1,592
  50. Wood - 1,535
  51. Bell - 1,526
  52. Harrison - 1,523
  53. Reynolds - 1,516
  54. Webb - 1,464
  55. Page - 1,447
  56. Holmes - 1,420
  57. Richardson - 1,416
  58. Cox - 1,409
  59. Woods - 1,400
  60. Watts - 1,397
  61. Brooks - 1,388
  62. Fox - 1,363
  63. Barber - 1,356
  64. Thomas - 1,341
  65. Barker - 1,334
  66. Mason - 1,324
  67. Read - 1,320
  68. Reeve - 1,320
  69. Lewis - 1,298
  70. Anderson - 1,296
  71. Marshall - 1,292
  72. Mills - 1,277
  73. Wells - 1,276
  74. Burton - 1,271
  75. Rose - 1,263
  76. Adams - 1,256
  77. Barrett - 1,255
  78. Payne - 1,253
  79. Webster - 1,236
  80. Matthews - 1,234
  81. Williamson - 1,200
  82. Bennett - 1,181
  83. Kemp - 1,154
  84. Hewitt - 1,146
  85. Saunders - 1,134
  86. Mann - 1,133
  87. Collins - 1,115
  88. Howes - 1,100
  89. Long - 1,100
  90. Hudson - 1,096
  91. Hughes - 1,093
  92. George - 1,089
  93. Stone - 1,084
  94. James - 1,030
  95. Knights - 1,022
  96. Phillips - 1,020
  97. Young - 1,009
  98. Cole - 1,004
  99. Simpson - 1,003
  100. Andrews - 1,002
Norfolk

