Nominate your community heros for town awards

PUBLISHED: 09:27 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 12 January 2019

Alfie Keeley, who won the Young Person award at the 2018 Best of Brandon awards. Picture: Best of Brandon

Awards celebrating the very best of a west Suffolk town have opened nominations for their second year.

The Best of Brandon awards, or BoBs, were set up in 2018 as a joint venture between Brighter Brandon and Tesco Brandon, and returns in March this year.

Nominations are now open until February 3, and can be submitted using a form in the January edition of the Brandon Town magazine or online at bestofbrandon.co.uk.

Categories include volunter; an individual who has gone above and beyond for their town, young volunteer; awarded to a young person under the age of 18 as of December 31, business; awarded to a business that has made a difference to our town, group; for a Brandon group that has supported the town, and lifetime achievement; for an individual who has continued to support the town over the years.

The awards were initially set up by Tesco in 2017 as a local community heros scheme and has gone from strength to strength.

