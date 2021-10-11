Bookstore going from 'strength to strength' as it sets to celebrate fifth birthday

Published: 6:42 PM October 11, 2021

A west Norfolk charity bookshop which helps raise money to support thousands in the area is getting ready to celebrate a 'special' birthday this week.

No8 The Old Bookshop has been open for five years in Downham Market and is going from "strength to strength" despite the difficulties created by the pandemic over the past 18 months.

Staff and volunteers will be marking the bookshop's anniversary on Saturday, October 16 with cake, live music and a 'treat trail' for children with the first clue at the High Street shop.

The bookshop, which stocks a huge range of donated books and a range of literary-related crafts, raises money for the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) which helps thousands of people across the borough each year.

Manager Sarah Cox said: “We are really excited to be celebrating our fifth birthday and look forward to welcoming everyone with a piece of birthday cake.

“It has been a really tough year for both charities and retailers - so we had a double whammy really.

"But we have some fantastic loyal customers and volunteers who are vital to our shop and to the charity as a whole. There will be a real air of celebration for the day and we hope everyone will join us.”

The shop will also be hosting a ‘meet the author’ session and will offer goodie bags for customers spending more than £20 on the day.

A spokesperson said donations continue to flood in to the shop and the shelves are "stacked full of everything from best-selling fiction writers, to specialist cookery books, reference titles and books no longer in print".

WNDA offers hearing support at No8 The Old Bookshop and at the Railway Road Deaf Centre in King’s Lynn. It also works at care homes and GP services, and offers services from hearing aid maintenance to social groups.

West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) advocate Myra Daines with a member of the deaf community. - Credit: WNDA

The charity launched a campaign to raise awareness of the challenges faced by deaf and hard of hearing people during the pandemic.

It also provides services for young people, training for businesses and organisations on how to be 'Deaf Aware'.

For more information visit www.wnda.org.uk





