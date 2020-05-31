No new coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk’s three main hospitals

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been announced in the region’s three main hospitals.

According to daily figures released by NHS England on Sunday, the region’s three hospitals have not recorded any further deaths of patients linked to Covid-19.

The figures which are released at 2pm each day, provide numbers up until 5pm the previous day.

This leaves the number of coronavirus deaths in the county’s hospitals at 377.

Since March 1, 122 Covid-19 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich Unviersity Hospital, 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and 143 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

NHS England has announced 85 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,614.

Of the 85 new deaths announced on Sunday 15 occurred on May 30, 31 occurred on May 29 and seven were on May 28

The figures also show 22 of the new deaths took place between May 8 and May 27, nine occurred in April, and the remaining one death took place on March 25.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.