Eastern Daily Press > News

Hospital brings in wedding boxes for people who are dying

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:49 AM July 1, 2021   
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital chaplain Jane Nursey with one of the wedding boxes.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital chaplain Jane Nursey with one of the wedding boxes.

Patients who are close to dying and want to get married in hospital can now receive wedding boxes - complete with flowers, confetti and bunting.

The wedding boxes have been put together by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (NNUH) chaplaincy team and N&N Hospitals Charity.

They are designed so that people who are unable to have their special day at the register office because of their illness can celebrate.

Items in the boxes include decorations to transform the patient’s room, flowers, confetti, bunting, tea lights and keepsakes for the patient and new spouse.

Head of spiritual care Adrian Woodbridge, who leads the NNUH Chaplaincy team, said: “It’s a celebration of the couple’s love and commitment to each other and the staff really help lift the spirts making a huge effort to create special memories.

"We support around four weddings each year and these boxes make it easier for teams to create something special when time is limited.”


Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Norwich News

