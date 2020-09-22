Video

‘Robust and rehearsed plans’ - How region’s hospitals are gearing up for potential rise in coronavirus cases

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH Archant © 2018

More beds and “well-rehearsed plans” are among the measures Norfolk’s hospitals say are place to deal with a potential rise in coronavirus cases.

The James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The county’s three hospitals have begun seeing admissions for the virus after spells of more than a month of being Covid-free.

There are currently four coronavirus-positive patients receiving treatment in Norfolk.

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which will act as the region’s coronavirus surge centre, there is one positive coronavirus patient and another 11 who are recovering in hospital. No patients are in intensive care.

A hospital spokesman said: “We have robust and well-rehearsed plans in place for a potential rise in coronavirus cases.

Accident & Emergency Department entrance at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Accident & Emergency Department entrance at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

“We are well prepared with a new nine-bedded isolation unit that will be open this autumn and we are also opening 68 new beds in the new ward block. We all have a duty to do everything we can to limit the spread of Covid-19, which includes regular hand washing, wearing face coverings and social distancing wherever possible. We can also protect ourselves and loved ones this winter by getting a flu vaccination.”

At the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, there are no positive cases. Throughout August and September 10 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

Joanne Segasby, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said: “Nationally and locally we are preparing for both an influx of Covid cases and the wider demands that winter is likely to bring. We are continuing to issue updates to our staff on a regular basis to ensure arrangements are in place for what may come and if we need to make changes for infection control reasons or local prevalence of COVID-19, we will do so.”

She urged people to continue following guidance, especially around wearing masks and social distancing.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, there has been four patients treated for coronavirus since August 1, with three currently being treated at this time.

On Monday, Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said the country faced a tough winter as the season benefited respiratory viruses.

He said mortality rates from Covid-19 were “significantly greater” than seasonal flu, which killed around 7,000 annually or 20,000 in a bad year.

