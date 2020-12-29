Hospital close to discharging 600th Covid-19 patient

Published: 4:11 PM December 29, 2020

Maintenance workers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have accepted at 4.5pc pay rise. - Credit: Archant

Almost 600 people have been allowed to leave the county's largest hospital to continue recoveries from Covid-19.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is closing in on its 600th coronavirus patient discharge since the first cases of the virus hit the county in March.

And while the hospital is continuing to work through increasing pressure, with the number of cases of Covid-19 on the rise, it will be a landmark figure for the hospital in the fight against the virus.

However, the hospital has also confirmed that Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic have already surpassed the number experienced during April's peak.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 211 people have died coronavirus-related deaths at the hospital, 54 of which have come in December alone.

You may also want to watch:

Erika Denton, NNUH Medical Director, said: “Thank you to all our staff who were working over the Christmas break and those who are preparing to work over New Year at an extremely busy time for the NHS. The Covid-19 situation is extremely challenging at the moment at a time of the year when viruses are more prevalent.

"It is more important than ever in winter to maintain regular and thorough handwashing, social distancing and wearing masks, when needed, to help limit the spread of coronavirus. If you are planning to celebrate the New Year, please ensure you follow all national guidance.”