Forget TripAdvisor - meet NipAdvisor, the review website for breastfeeding mums

Mums and their babies at a Breastfeeding Mum Meets event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A charity for breastfeeding mothers has launched a platform to highlight supportive venues - and named it NipAdvisor.

Jayne Murdoch with one of Breastfeeding Mum Meets' "Nipadvisor" stickers event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Jayne Murdoch with one of Breastfeeding Mum Meets' "Nipadvisor" stickers event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Set up by Breastfeeding Mum Meets, the website - a play on review site TripAdvisor - points out venues around the county that provide the most welcoming service to breastfeeding mums.

Jayne Murdoch, 26, a volunteer for the charity, hosts meet ups in various locations recommended by NipAdvisor.

She said: "Obviously it is a legal right to breastfeed anywhere, and no one can tell you to stop breastfeeding and cover up.

"But the reason we wanted to create the NipAdvisor was so that mums were aware of places where the staff would go above and beyond to make sure that their breastfeeding was comfortable."

Jayne Murdoch (centre) with two mums and their babies at a Breastfeeding Mum Meets event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Jayne Murdoch (centre) with two mums and their babies at a Breastfeeding Mum Meets event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

She said it could be daunting to breastfeed in public, particularly for new mums.

"I breastfeed my two-year-old and even though I've been doing it a while it can still be daunting to breastfeed in public, because you don't know who's going to be looking on at you, you don't know whose going to be making a snarky comment," she said.

Breastfeeding Mum Meets places a NipAdvisor sticker in the window, or on the door, of welcoming venues.

Mrs Murdoch, who has three children, said: "A lot of places have been really great and set up a separate table for us all to sit at... Even just staff coming along to ask if everything's okay, or giving really nice compliments like you're doing a really great job - those little comments can go a really long way and make you feel comfortable about breastfeeding... Not just there but elsewhere too."

Volunteers for the charity host meetings where mums and babies can socialise in an understood safe space.

One mum at the meet, Sarah Russell, said NipAdvisor helps women feel more confident and makes people more comfortable around breastfeeding.

Nipadvisor now has over 55 registered locations. These can be found on the Just One Norfolk website.

Since it began almost two years ago, Breastfeeding Mum Meets has gained more than 1,600 members on Facebook.