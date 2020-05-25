Search

Advanced search

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 20:39 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:16 25 May 2020

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Archant

Nineteen people, including children, had to be rescued after they were cut off by the tide and found themselves stranded off the Norfolk coast.

Coastguard rescue teams from Wells & Cley and Hunstanton, along the RNLI from Hunstanton, were called to Brancaster beach at just after 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The stricken group had been cut off by the tide on the offshore nature reserve of Scolt Head Island and were unable to get back to dry land.

The coastguard rescue teams helped to get the group - 14 adults, five children and four dogs - off the island and back to the shore.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “All were taken ashore and were given appropriate safety advice.”

Just before that incident, the coastguard rescue teams from Wells & Cley and Hunstanton had been tasked with trying to help find a young girl who had gone missing.

The eight-year-old had been reported missing on Hunstanton beach. The coastguard team carried out a brief search, but members of the public had found the girl and taken her to the RNLI station.

It was just as that search was finishing that the teams were called to the Scolt Head Island rescue.

After the Scolt Head Island rescue, the Hunstanton team was retasked again to Hunstanton Promenade where a woman had fallen and was unconscious.

While she was awake and alert, it was decided that the incoming tide meant that it was important to get her off the beach.

She was placed in basket stretcher and carried off the beach, with help from Hunstanton RNLI.

After she was assessed on the promenade, paramedics arrived. She was assessed in an ambulance and was then cleared to go home.

While dealing with that incident, a member of the public who had fallen on rocks while fishing approached the team.

He had lacerations to his back and was given first aid.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Two more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Dominic Cummings ‘followed the guidelines’ says Norfolk MP

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24