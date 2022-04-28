News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine fire crews called to fire in wooded area near Brandon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:43 PM April 28, 2022
Nine fire crews have been called to a fire in a wooded area near Brandon.

The blaze has broken out in an area of undergrowth near the A1065 at about 5pm.

Appliances from  Methwold, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket are in attendance.

The Environment Agency is also assisting the fire service.

A Suffolk Fire Service spokesman said: "We are at the scene of a fire near the A1065, Brandon. 

"There is no impact on travel at the moment and our teams are still at the scene dampening down the fire."


