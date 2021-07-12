Published: 8:36 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 9:31 PM July 12, 2021

Nightclub owners and organisers of large events are being advised to require vaccine passports before they allow people to attend.

Addressing the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, health secretary Sajid Javid said that while most legal restrictions would be eased on July 19, event organisers would be encouraged to ask attendees to show so-called vaccine passports.

The passport shows a person either has natural immunity after contracting Covid, that they are double-jabbed or that they have tested negative for the virus - and is available through the NHS app.

Organisers will not however be legally required to ask for the proof, because the government’s guidance is not mandatory.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, prime minister Boris Johnson said: "As a matter of social responsibility we're urging nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to make use of the NHS Covid pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity as a means of entry."

In published guidance, the government has said it "reserves the right" to force venues to require people to show their vaccine passport as a condition of entrance.



