Police confirm sighting of missing 74-year-old man in Gorleston

Nigel Gravenall has been missing since October 14. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have confirmed a sighting of a 74-year-old man who is missing from the Beccles area.

Nigel Gravenall left his home in North Cove at 10am on Friday, October 14.

Initial enquiries found CCTV footage of Mr Gravenall in the Springfield Road area in Gorleston at about 5.15pm later that day.

Police have now confirmed that he was later seen walking south on Gorleston beach promenade near Marina Bay cafe at about 7pm.

Mr Gravenall is described as a white male with a slim build, 5ft 10 inches tall, with grey thinning short hair and a scar behind his right ear.

He was wearing an orange thin long sleeve puffa coat, dark khaki chino jeans, boots, and a blue checked baseball cap.

Officers are extremely concerned for Nigel’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.