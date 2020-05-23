Ex-Girls Aloud singer will be celebrity performer in Norfolk virtual singing concert

A former Girls Aloud member will be taking part in a national digital singing concert organised in Norfolk.

Created by the Norfolk Music Hub, led by Norfolk County Council, The Virtual Big Sing 2020 will take place on Friday, June 19 at 2pm.

The event gives children and young people the opportunity to perform with leading musicians and supports schools’ music education.

On Friday, Nicola Roberts, a former member of girl band Girls Aloud, was announced as the event’s first celebrity performer.

In a message on Twitter, the singer - who won television talent competition The Masked Singer earlier this year - urged people to sign up and take part.

People can register to join by visiting norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/vbs-2020/

The Norfolk Music Hub has partnered with music organisations Charanga and NYMAZ and artist Rebecca Osborne to put on the performance.