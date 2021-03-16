Published: 12:44 PM March 16, 2021

The inquest into the death of Nicholas Luke was opened this morning - Credit: Archant

The inquest into the death of an unemployed 43-year-old Norwich man has been opened.

Nicholas Luke, of Harvey Lane, died at his home address on November 17, 2020.

The medical cause of death was stated as unascertained during Tuesday's opening.

Mr Luke was born in Scotland on July 27, 1977.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest to Tuesday, June 29.



