Search to find family of man found dead at home

Published: 11:20 AM July 19, 2021

This man, believed to be Kenneth Carter, was found dead in a home in Great Yarmouth last month. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The Coroner's Office is working to identify the family of a man who was found dead at his home by police.

Officers came across the body at a home in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on Wednesday, June 16.

Police believe the man to be 76-year-old Kenneth Carter.

His death is not believed to be suspicious, but the case is still being reviewed by the coroner.

Anyone who my have known Kenneth, or who has details of his family and friends is asked to call the Coroner's Office on 01603 774773.