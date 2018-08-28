Search

Next to close King’s Lynn high street store

PUBLISHED: 15:52 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:22 10 December 2018

Next, in King's Lynn High Street, which is closing Picture: Chris Bishop

Fashion retailer Next is closing its town centre branch in King’s Lynn.

Signs went up in its windows today (December 10) stating that it is set to close on December 16, at 4pm, with customers being redirected to its branch at the Pierpoint Retail Park on the Hardwick industrial estate.

The signs were later taken down. It is not known whether the staff will be being relocated to the Pierpoint store as well.

Next is the latest to shut up shop in the town centre following the closure of Blue Inc and Devine Beds Direct only last month.

Peacocks in the Vancouver Quarter is currently holding a closing down sale “subject to landlord negotiations”.

A spokesperson for Next said: “We can confirm that this store will be closing on Sunday 16th December.”

