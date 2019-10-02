Further inquest review for men found dead at chicken factory

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) were found dead at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough in October 2018. Another pre-inquest review into their deaths is set to take place. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A further pre-inquest review for two men who died at a Norfolk chicken factory is due to take place today (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan (Jon) Collins and Neil Moon were found dead on the Banham Poultry site in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4 last year.

The inquest into their deaths was first opened on October 11, 2018 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich and has been reviewed and adjourned twice since.

At the last pre-inquest review on July 11 this year, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said investigations into the deaths of Mr Moon, 49 and from Spalding in Lincolnshire, and Mr Collins, 34 and from Watton, were still ongoing and adjourned the case for a further review in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am on the day of the men's deaths, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.