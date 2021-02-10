New York actor returns home to Norfolk after pandemic halts industry

Published: 10:30 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM February 10, 2021

HanJie Chow has been working in New York City for six years - Credit: Emma Mead

A multi-disciplinary artist has had to swap the bright lights of New York for a Norfolk village after the pandemic brought his industry to a halt.

HanJie Chow, 31, is currently living in South Raynham, near Fakenham, with his parents having spent the last six years in New York working as a production photographer and costume designer.

Prior to lockdown he had been working as a photographer for the Broadway production of Sing Street, and has previously worked with the likes of Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo for the 2016 New York staging of Othello.

HanJie Chow - Credit: J. Demetrie Photography

Mr Chow said: "As I was new at that time you do think 'oh my, it's James Bond', but on the other hand you have to think 'I am here to work and that's my main priority.

"What really helped working with high-profile names is that they tend to be very down to earth which helps you to realise you are there to work."

Through working for the New York Theatre Workshop, he has been able to immerse himself in the world of Broadway, while also seeking auditions as an actor.

HanJie Chow had been working as a production photographer for the Broadway production of Sing Street - Credit: HanJie Chow

He has worked as an actor in off-Broadway productions as well as audio dramas. Mr Chow also has close ties with an off-Broadway institution called Ars Nova.

But he moved back to Norfolk in early July as New York went into lockdown and has continued to communicate with his friends via Zoom from Norfolk.

He described moving during the pandemic as a stressful experience having been deemed ineligible for government funding after his industry went into lockdown.

Mr Chow said: "As someone who prior to the lockdown was working seven days a week with these professionals, to having seven day chill weeks has been jarring and a shock to the system."

HanJie Chow - Credit: Eileen Emond

Having moved to the UK from Singapore at the age of 10, Mr Chow attended Fakenham College.

After studying French with Psychology at Bangor University, he began an MA training as an actor in London, and went on to graduate from the acting company American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in 2019.

Mr Chow said: "After six months I fell in love with the city and could not leave. I thought instead of training in London, why not just train here instead. Training in New York as an Asian actor may be better as there is more exposure than in the UK to tell the truth.

"New York has this sort of magnetism as a city and being there motivated me. As an Asian actor, the issues of race and identity have been very prevalent in American society and that is reflected very much in the theatre."

He added that there has been a push for changes to be made within Broadway following the Black Lives Matter protests.

His parents are the founders of Norwich company Prison Voicemail which aims to improve communication channels between people in prison with their family and friends.