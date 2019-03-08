YMCA opens second Norwich charity shop
PUBLISHED: 15:34 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 October 2019
A new YMCA charity shop has opened its doors in Norwich's Castle Quarter.
The new YMCA shop in Norwich. Picture: Lili Stebbings
It is the second one in the city following the success of the first store in Anglia Square which opened June last year.
Selling everything from clothes and shoes to furniture and second-hand retro, the new Norwich shop relies solely on public donations.
Sales then contribute to helping the lives of young people across England and Wales.
The shop's opening hours are 9am-5.30pm weekdays and Saturdays and 10am-4pm Sundays.
If you are interested in volunteering for the YMCA or would like to make a donation, speak to someone behind the counter in store or contact the shop on 01603 667972.