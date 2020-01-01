Search

Building fire breaks out in Broads village

PUBLISHED: 22:58 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:10 01 January 2020

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Halvergate. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters from across the county are tackling a building fire in a Broads village.

The blaze on The Street in Halvergate, near Great Yarmouth, broke out just after 8.30pm on New Year's Day.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the fire was in a residential property.

Crews from Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle, Carrow, Sprowston, Martham, Hethersett Stalham and Wymondham are currently on the scene.

