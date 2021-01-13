New website to connect communities during coronavirus lockdown

Published: 1:43 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 2:21 PM January 13, 2021

Steve Hitcham, a trainer at Norwich GoodGym, which will deliver postcards for the Fine City Neighbours website. The website is offering support to people across Norwich during the coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: GoodGym

Help on how people can connect safely during the new national lockdown will be on offer through a new community-led website.

The Fine City Neighbours project will celebrate the strength of neighbourliness and community connections across Norwich by providing links to services.

Dr Ben Little, a UEA lecturer in media and cultural politics and associate dean for engagement and innovation in the university's faculty of arts and humanities, who helped start the project, said: “Community-based support has been indispensable in our response to the pandemic."

Sam Moon, from the Norwich City Council community enabling team, said: “We want to celebrate and promote neighbourliness in Norwich, which means getting to know the people around you, before you need them, and they need you.”

Some 50,000 postcards will be delivered to homes encouraging people to safely support each other.

GoodGym Norwich Trainer, Steven Hitcham, said: "We’re recruiting members to run, cycle or walk across the city streets delivering these postcards."

Visit https://finecityneighbours.com