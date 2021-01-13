New website to connect communities during coronavirus lockdown
- Credit: GoodGym
Help on how people can connect safely during the new national lockdown will be on offer through a new community-led website.
The Fine City Neighbours project will celebrate the strength of neighbourliness and community connections across Norwich by providing links to services.
Dr Ben Little, a UEA lecturer in media and cultural politics and associate dean for engagement and innovation in the university's faculty of arts and humanities, who helped start the project, said: “Community-based support has been indispensable in our response to the pandemic."
Sam Moon, from the Norwich City Council community enabling team, said: “We want to celebrate and promote neighbourliness in Norwich, which means getting to know the people around you, before you need them, and they need you.”
Some 50,000 postcards will be delivered to homes encouraging people to safely support each other.
You may also want to watch:
GoodGym Norwich Trainer, Steven Hitcham, said: "We’re recruiting members to run, cycle or walk across the city streets delivering these postcards."
Visit https://finecityneighbours.com
Most Read
- 1 Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N
- 2 Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk
- 3 Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots
- 4 Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients
- 5 Parents hit out at 'woefully inadequate' free school meals
- 6 Body of missing 93-year-old man found in village
- 7 Air ambulance lands on playing fields after 'medical emergency'
- 8 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 9 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney
- 10 'Please respect the countryside:' Row over lockdown exercise