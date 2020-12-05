Village wants to reclaim 'capital of the Broads' title
- Credit: Malcolm Allsop
It is hoped a sculpted granite pillar featuring a model of a Norfolk wherry will help restore the identity of an oft-misunderstood Broads village.
Wroxham Parish Council has commissioned a new sign for the village, which is regularly confused with Hoveton - its neighbour on the other side on the River Bure.
Malcolm Allsop, council vice-chairman, said the sign would also proudly reclaim Wroxham's ancient title of ‘Capital of the Norfolk Broads'.
Mr Allsop said: "Wroxham doesn't have a village centre, everything is tucked away to one side of the main road. A lot of visitors who go to Hoveton think they're actually in Wroxham, which causes a lot of frustration on both sides of the Bure.
"So a new sign is something the village has been asking for, for a long time, to give it back some identity and create a new focal point.
You may also want to watch:
"As far as we're concerned it's not just a village sign. It's a proper piece of art, and we hope it will be inspiring for people as well."
Signs of a Norfolk Summer - One man’s project to catalogue the county’s biggest outdoor art gallery
The sign will be more than 7ft (2 metres) tall and will be installed at the junction of Norwich Road and the northern end of The Avenue.
Most Read
- 1 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
- 2 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
- 3 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 4 School forced to close for Christmas early due to Covid cases
- 5 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 6 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
- 7 Scandinavian-style outdoor bar opens in Norwich for Christmas
- 8 More than 1,500 homes and school planned for land alongside NDR
- 9 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council
- 10 Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions remain static
Stone mason Nick Hindle, who is based in the village, is creating the sign using green granite from a quarry in India for the column and Scandinavian grey granite for the wherry.
It will be unveiled by Norfolk's Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, in spring next year.
Mr Hindle, who has been a stonemason for 36 years, said: “I am not aware that there is anything like this in the whole county.
“I am really honoured to be given this important commission. I’ve got a fair bit of work to do on it but it will be ready for the big day.”
Its cost is just over £10,000, which is being paid for out of a community infrastructure levy granted for the construction of the Wherry Gardens housing estate several years ago.
Norfolk has more village signs than anywhere else in the country. The tradition is believed to have started when King Edward VII was staying at the Sandringham Estate and suggested they would help travellers find their way around.