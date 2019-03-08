Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New vape shop is wished 'a bright and prosperous future'

PUBLISHED: 16:09 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 15 July 2019

Lowestoft Mayor Alice Taylor cuts the ribbon alongside VPZ Lowestoft staff at the official opening of the new store in the town centre. Picture: VPZ Lowestoft

Lowestoft Mayor Alice Taylor cuts the ribbon alongside VPZ Lowestoft staff at the official opening of the new store in the town centre. Picture: VPZ Lowestoft

Archant

A family-run business with more than 120 stores nationwide has opened its first shop in the area.

VPZ - the UK's leading vaping specialist - opened its doors in Lowestoft town centre last month.

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor cut the ribbon at an official opening event to unveil the first VPZ store in the town centre, with five new jobs being created alongside an investment of £50,000.

The new store on London Road North - which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products - was opened in premises formerly leased by Claire's, after the accessories and jewellery retailer closed in February.

Director Doug Mutter said: "It means a lot to us to have the mayor's support as each new store we open is allowing us to improve the health of the local community here in Lowestoft and across the UK."

Mrs Taylor said: "Lowestoft Town Council is always pleased to see new businesses open in town, especially ones owned and operated by local citizens.

"Small businesses are the heart of our local economy and provide jobs and services that benefit us all.

"We wish VPZ a bright and prosperous future."

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists