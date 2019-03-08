New vape shop is wished 'a bright and prosperous future'

Lowestoft Mayor Alice Taylor cuts the ribbon alongside VPZ Lowestoft staff at the official opening of the new store in the town centre. Picture: VPZ Lowestoft Archant

A family-run business with more than 120 stores nationwide has opened its first shop in the area.

VPZ - the UK's leading vaping specialist - opened its doors in Lowestoft town centre last month.

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor cut the ribbon at an official opening event to unveil the first VPZ store in the town centre, with five new jobs being created alongside an investment of £50,000.

The new store on London Road North - which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products - was opened in premises formerly leased by Claire's, after the accessories and jewellery retailer closed in February.

Director Doug Mutter said: "It means a lot to us to have the mayor's support as each new store we open is allowing us to improve the health of the local community here in Lowestoft and across the UK."

Mrs Taylor said: "Lowestoft Town Council is always pleased to see new businesses open in town, especially ones owned and operated by local citizens.

"Small businesses are the heart of our local economy and provide jobs and services that benefit us all.

"We wish VPZ a bright and prosperous future."