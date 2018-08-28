Search

Advanced search
Video

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

PUBLISHED: 17:06 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 23 December 2018

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

© 2015 WWE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new trailer for a film based on Norwich WWE star Paige pokes fun at the city by suggesting it does not have running water or electricity.

Fighting With My Family, due for release in February, focuses on Paige - real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - and her success as a wrestler.

Key scenes were filmed in Norwich, including at the market and Mousehold Heath.

And now a new trailer has been tweeted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who produced the film.

He said: “One night in 2012 while filming Fast and Furious in London, I watched a local documentary about [Paige] and her real life crazy, hilarious, and inspiring wrestling family from Norwich, England. I knew I had to tell their story. Enjoy our new UK trailer.”

Nick Frost, who plays Paige’s father Patrick ‘Rowdy Ricky Knigh’ Bevis, is seen wearing a Norwich City shirt in the trailer.

And in another scene, when Paige is criticised by WWE trainer Hutch Morgan - played by Vince Vaughn - she said: “People liked it in Norwich.”

Only to be told: “But here they have running water and electricity.”

Retweeting the trailer Paige added: “Omg I’m definitely crying my eyes out through LAX right now. YOU GUYS LOOK AT THIS TRAILER!! My heart! Thank you for believing in mine and my family’s story @TheRock.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

#includeImage($article, 225)

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists