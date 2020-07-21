New tourist information office opens at railway station

The official opening of the new tourist information office at Lowestoft Railway Station. Picture: Community Rail Norfolk Archant

A new tourist information office at Lowestoft Railway Station has been officially unveiled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The official opening of the new tourist information office at Lowestoft Railway Station. Picture: Community Rail Norfolk The official opening of the new tourist information office at Lowestoft Railway Station. Picture: Community Rail Norfolk

Waveney MP Peter Aldous opened the new facility on Monday, July 20.

It means that for the first time in five years, Lowestoft now has its own dedicated, large-scale tourist information office once more.

Mr Aldous met some of the volunteer team that have helped to open, and will run, the new facility.

Martin Halliday, Community Rail Norfolk Development Officer, said: “We have had a steady flow of visitors all morning and have received some lovely comments about the new facility with many people delighted that Lowestoft has its own Tourist Information Office once again.”

Pictured at the new tourist information office, from left to right, are Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Jacqui Dale, Lowestoft Central Project, Andy Swan volunteer and Trevor Garrod, chairman of East Suffolk Travel Association.