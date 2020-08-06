‘He’s a bit of a buffoon’ - Spitting Image co-creator describes his latest puppets

Roger Law made his name with the Spitting Image satire series on TV back in the 80's.

The Norfolk co-creator of Spitting Image has described his time in lockdown as “productive but a lot of work” ahead of a brand new series hitting television screens this autumn.

Photo issued by Avalon of a puppet with the likeness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, created for the new series of Spitting Image.

It comes following the unveiling of its latest puppets - Boris Johnson, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings and the Duke of York.

Other well-known faces will also be getting the satirical treatment, including Donald Trump, Beyonce, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, and RuPaul Charles.

The programme, which originally appeared for 18 series between 1984 and 1996, will air later this year on BritBox - a new streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV. It will be its first original commission.

Co-creator Roger Law lives on the north Norfolk coast in Wells, and is back on board for the show - which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

Photo issued by Avalon of a puppet with the likeness of Senior Aide to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings, created for the new series of Spitting Image.

The 79-year-old said: “Doing Spitting Image, especially during lockdown, has been quite a lot of work to get the puppets the way I want them.

“Boris looks like what you would think he would look like. He’s a bit of a buffoon anyway - that’s what people have said.

“Cummings’ eyes are made from pieces of metal which shake, and they will be able to move incredibly fast.”

Photo issued by Avalon of a puppet with the likeness of the Duke of York, created for the new series of Spitting Image.

The prime minister’s puppet has a shock of blonde hair, while Mr Cummings will be wearing his trademark hoodie with a flamboyant silver collar.

Prince Andrew is shown sporting a tartan coat complete with paisley neckerchief.

Spitting Image was created by Mr Law, along with caricaturists Peter Fluck and Martin Lambie-Nairn.

At £300,000 an episode, it was TV’s most expensive light entertainment show when it last aired and was nominated for nine BAFTA Television Awards (winning two) and four Emmys.

The show famously featured Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet - “the vegetables” - with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet, and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.

Mr Law said he wanted to resurrect the programme as a “public service satire” in response to the current state of politics.

The new version will air exclusively on Britbox from autumn, and a second series will follow next year.